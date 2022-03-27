Priyanka Chopra reunites with young actor she performed with years ago: 'That's where it all started'

Actor Swayam Bhatia, known for her work in the TV series Succession, has shared several videos and an unseen picture with actor Priyanka Chopra from the pre-Oscar event. Taking to Instagram, Swayam shared a throwback picture of herself and Priyanka as they performed on stage in Meydan, Dubai years ago. Comedian Lilly Singh also featured in Swayam's post. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gives impressive speech at pre-Oscars bash, talks about not going out too much after baby's arrival)

In the first picture, Swayam posed with Priyanka and Lilly as they smiled for the camera at the event held in Beverly Hills. Priyanka was seen in a black sequined saree at the Celebrate South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars party. Lilly sported an all-black outfit while Swayam wore a jacket over a multi-coloured dress.

In another picture, a selfie, Lilly, and Swayam posed together at the party. In the videos, Priyanka was seen giving her speech as Swayam recorded the clips. Swayam also posted a video as she gave a peek at the event.

In the last picture, Priyanka is seen dancing on the stage in a cropped white top and black leather pants. As she grooved to the songs, baby Swayam is seen next to her. She is seen wearing a blue outfit and tied her hair into a ponytail. The event took place in 2011 in Dubai. As per an interview with Gulf News last year, it was Swayam's first dance performance with Priyanka.

Swayam captioned her Instagram post, "First off… I'm dead. But before that I wanted to thank @shrutirya @priyankachopra @mindykaling @kumailn @maneeshkgoyal @anjula_acharia for hosting such a beautiful event, thank you so much for inviting me and letting me part of this community that is just so inspiring and full of so many uplifting people. Slide to the end to see if you can find me… because that is where it all started. #onelovesuperwoman #oscars #preoscar #southasian #dubai #meydan #unicornisland dress @aliceandolivia #aliceandolivia."

Priyanka was among the hosts of the event which was also co-hosted by Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani. In the event, Priyanka spoke about her journey to Hollywood, and also the presence of South Asian artists in Hollywood at the party that was organised to celebrate South Asian excellence in films.

In one of the viral videos, Priyanka said, "Each and everyone of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America." Recalling the time when she was the only brown celebrity at the party she said, "We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."

Priyanka debuted in the west with the 2015 thriller TV show Quantico as a lead. She went on to star as an antagonist in the 2017 Hollywood action-comedy film Baywatch and also appeared in the recently released The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead.

Priyanka will next be seen in films like Ending Things, Text For You, and the web series Citadel. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

