Priyanka Chopra gives impressive speech at pre-Oscars bash, talks about not going out too much after baby's arrival

Priyanka Chopra was one of the hosts at the pre-Oscar party held in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She not just made a style statement in a black saree but also gave an impressive speech. The actor spoke about her journey, meeting Nick Jonas and the presence of South Asian figures in Hollywood at the party, organised to celebrate South Asian excellence in films. Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns up in black saree to host pre-Oscars event. fans call her 'gorgeous mommy'. Watch

Motivational speaker Jay Shetty shared a video of Priyanka's speech on Instagram. Addressing the gathering, Priyanka said, "Each and everyone of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America. " She spoke about how she was one of the very few brown people at a party. “We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."

Hinting at how she and husband Nick Jonas are keeping busy after the arrival of their daughter, Priyanka said, "Haven't been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I'm highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you."

Jay Shetty's followers were also impressed by Priyanka's speech. A person said, "Her speech are so inspiring as always." Another wrote, “Amazing Pri Amazing Speech.” One more said, “So proud of you Pri.”

Among other hosts were Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. According to Hollywood Reporter, the event was sponsored by UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut.

Priyanka made her presence felt on the global platform with her TV show Quantico, in which she played the lead. She went on to mark her Hollywood debut with 2017 film Baywatch. She played the antagonist in the film.

Priyanka will now be seen in Hollywood films like Ending Things, Text For You and web series Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in pipeline.

