Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘Feel like losing a piece of your childhood…’

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, after battling multiple health issues and succumbing to organ failure. As news of her demise spread, several celebrities took to social media to mourn her loss and pay tribute. Actor Priyanka Chopra also shared a heartfelt note, saying her passing feels like losing a piece of her childhood.

Priyanka Chopra condoles death of Asha Bhosle

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Asha Bhosle and penned a note on her passing.

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On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo with Asha Bhosle. She also shared a video of her singing Dil Cheez Kya Hai. She penned an emotional note while mourning her death, and thanked her for being one of the “greatest gifts” music has ever known.

“There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us,” Priyanka wrote.

The actor continued, “Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka shared, “For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation. Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka shared, “For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation. Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor concluded her note by saying that her legacy will live on. “Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts,” Priyanka wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor concluded her note by saying that her legacy will live on. “Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts,” Priyanka wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle no more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle no more {{/usCountry}}

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Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. The singer had been battling health complications for a while now. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. After news of her death surfaced, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol, took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the singer.

Asha Bhosle was known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

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Her mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, from 11 am on Monday. Her last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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