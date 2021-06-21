Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra plays with Disney filter in new video, asks fans ‘You think I am a bad girl?’
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra plays with Disney filter in new video, asks fans ‘You think I am a bad girl?’

Priyanka Chopra asked fans if they think she is a ‘good girl’ or a ‘bad girl’ in a new video posted on Instagram. She tried out the viral Disney filter in the clip. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra had some fun with the Disney filter in a new video posted on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka Chopra tried out the Disney filter that has taken over social media. She shared a selfie video, taken inside a car, and used the poll feature to invite fans to vote on whether she is a ‘good girl’ or ‘bad girl’. She also asked in the clip, “You think I am a bad girl? Or a good girl?”

In the video, posted originally on Instagram Stories and shared widely online by fan clubs, Priyanka Chopra morphed into a Disney character, with large and expressive eyes, and rosy cheeks. She also had an overfilled pout. The song We’re Good by Dua Lipa played in the background.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a Father’s Day wish for her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, and father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Dads out there. @PapaJonas,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a collage of her and her husband Nick Jonas’ childhood photos.

Priyanka is currently shooting for Amazon’s global spy-thriller series, Citadel, in London. The show, which also stars Richard Madden, is executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

Also read | Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's rumoured relationship: 'My boy started dating at the age of 25'

Recently, Priyanka was announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria’s Secret, in a bid to rebrand the lingerie giant. In an Instagram post last week, she shared some positive reactions to the development and wrote, “Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen!”

“As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do. It’s been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday’s announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world’s most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change,” she added.

