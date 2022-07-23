Priyanka Chopra holds Parineeti Chopra in unseen birthday bash photos, poses with Nick Jonas in swimming pool. See pics

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday posted a series of photos and clips giving a glimpse inside the birthday celebrations of her cousin-actor Priyanka Chopra. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared the pictures, which also featured her brother-in-law, singer Nick Jonas as well as Priyanka and Nick's friends. Parineeti dropped two posts featuring several unseen photos and videos from the bash in Mexico. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Parineeti Chopra and Malti Marie from her birthday)

In one of the photos, Priyanka held Parineeti Chopra as they posed inside their resort near the garden overlooking the ocean. In the picture, Parineeti wore a white dress and dark sunglasses and Priyanka opted for a yellow bikini top, matching skirt and a headscarf. The second picture also featured Nick along with the two sisters. Here Parineeti was seen wearing Priyanka's headscarf.

The third photo showed the trio inside a pool with their friends. One of the pictures showed Parineeti sitting near a fireplace with Priyanka and her friends as they all laughed. In a photo, all of them were seen jumping on the beach while in another they posed for the camera. Parineeti also added a photo of herself in a black dress.

She captioned the post, "Bday photo dump 2. It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my Mimi didi. I love you. @priyankachopra."

In another post, Parineeti posted a photo as Priyanka clicked their selfie. She also added a photo of cutouts spelling Mexico on the side of the road. In a clip, Parineeti, Priyanka and Nick among others posed inside a swimming pool as someone recorded the video. Priyanka held Nick, who smiled for the lens, and Parinneti posed next to her.

The last photo showed Nick sitting inside a private jet. While Priyanka leaned on one of his hands, Parineeti rested her back on Nick's other hand. In the photo, Priyanka wore a white shirt over a blue top and Parineeti opted for a black blazer over a blue crop top and blue denims. She added the same caption with the title 'Bday photo dump no 1'.

She also shared several pictures and clips on her Instagram Stories.

Parineeti also shared several pictures and clips on her Instagram Stories. She geo-tagged the location as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. One of the photos showed Nick flashing a victory sign to a mariachi band. In another clip, Priyanka sat near a bonfire as the band sang. Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18 with friends and family in Mexico.

Fans will see Parineeti next in Ribhu Dasgupta's untitled project. She will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Unchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Parineeti will also feature in Imtiaz Ali's next film Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

