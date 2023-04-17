Priyanka Chopra poses with sis-in-law Sophie Turner after Jonas Brothers concert, both look divine

Priyanka Chopra is in London for her Citadel promotions and it coincides with her husband Nick Jonas' UK tour with his brothers as well. The Jonas Brothers are performing in London and their wives have joined them for the fun too. Photographer Nicholas Geradin, who is also touring with the brothers, shared a surprising and stunning picture of Priyanka with Joe Jonas' wife, actor Sophie Turner.

Both the women look absolutely devine in the photo. Priyanka is seen in a colourful Missoni dress with her hair braided on one side. Sophie looks stunning in her yellow co-ord outfit, complemented with her copper hair. Sharing the photo, Nicholas wrote: 'The queens reunited". However, he later deleted the photo.

Sophie is known for starting as Sansa Stark in hit HBO show Game of Thrones. She also played Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix. She married Joe Jonas in 2019, six months after Priyanka married Nick Jonas. She and Joe have two daughters together.

Priyanka and Sophie were last spotted together at the Jonas Brothers Walk of Fame star ceremony. Joe termed Sophie his "partner-in-crime", and gave a shout-out to their two daughters at home. "Daddy loves you to the moon and back," he said.

Nick thanked Priyanka, with whom he welcomed their first child Malti Marie last January via surrogacy, for being "the rock in the storm". "You are the calm, and the crazy... and I love being married to you. It's the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you," he said.

Recently, she called Sophie and her other sister-in-law Danielle ‘close friends’ as she recalled their trip to the Caribbean islands with them before the pandemic hit. Speaking about her bond with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, and recalling their holiday with Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, Priyanka said in a piece for Conde Nast Traveler, “The last time I went (to Mustique) was just before Covid-19 hit. My husband had organized a writing camp with his brothers and producers, and I went along with their spouses, who are close friends of mine. One day, we spouses were driving around the island in our golf carts, and the skies burst right open. We stopped our buggies and just basked in the glory of nature.”

Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Citadel (April 28) and then in Love Again (May 5).

