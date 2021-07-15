Priyanka Chopra posts alarming bloody-faced selfie, says 'You should see the other guy'. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her bloody face on social media, only to reveal that she was in makeup for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Citadel.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to post the selfie, which showed her with blood spatter over her face. "Ha! You should see the other guy!" she wrote in her caption, adding hashtags such as 'set life', 'actor's life', and 'Citadel'. The spy series is executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Priyanka Chopra began filming the show earlier this year, immediately after she wrapped production on her film Text for You. Citadel also features Richard Madden, and will spawn multiple spinoffs set in various other countries, including India. The Indian spinoff is being handled by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

In an interview earlier this year, the Russo brothers praised Priyanka and called her an 'incredible' star. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joe said about Priyanka, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Priyanka also has The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality show, a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela, and her big Bollywood comeback lined up. Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both of which released on Netflix.