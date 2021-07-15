Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra posts alarming bloody-faced selfie, says 'You should see the other guy'. See here
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra posts alarming bloody-faced selfie, says 'You should see the other guy'. See here

Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her bloody face, only to reveal that she was shooting for her spy series Citadel.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra is currently filming Citadel.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her bloody face on social media, only to reveal that she was in makeup for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Citadel.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to post the selfie, which showed her with blood spatter over her face. "Ha! You should see the other guy!" she wrote in her caption, adding hashtags such as 'set life', 'actor's life', and 'Citadel'. The spy series is executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Priyanka Chopra posted an alarming selfie on social media.

Priyanka Chopra began filming the show earlier this year, immediately after she wrapped production on her film Text for You. Citadel also features Richard Madden, and will spawn multiple spinoffs set in various other countries, including India. The Indian spinoff is being handled by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

In an interview earlier this year, the Russo brothers praised Priyanka and called her an 'incredible' star. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Joe said about Priyanka, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra wishes mom-in-law on birthday, shares pics with her: 'Blessed to have you in my life'

Priyanka also has The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality show, a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela, and her big Bollywood comeback lined up. Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both of which released on Netflix.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra citadel richard madden russo brothers amazon prime

Related Stories

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra clicks Parineeti Chopra's pic as she nurses her arm after getting Covid-19 jab in London

UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 08:50 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra goes exploring London on an electric scooter, see pic

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:01 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP