Priyanka Chopra goes exploring London on an electric scooter, see pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra went exploring London on Wednesday. She took to Instagram Stories to post a selfie, in which she could be seen with a broad smile on her face, prepared to jump onto an electric scooter. "Let's go explore," she wrote in her caption.

Priyanka Chopra wore a white patterned dress and matching shoes. She also shared a video and another picture from the streets of London, where she has been based for the best part of 2021. Priyanka has been filming back-to-back projects in the UK. She completed work on Text for You, a romantic film in which she co-stars with Sam Heughan, and immediately got to work on her Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony.

Priyanka Chopra goes exploring in London.





Priyanka also has The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality show, a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela, and her big Bollywood comeback lined up. Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both of which released on Netflix.

Last week, the actor attended the Wimbledon championships, and watched the Women's and Men's Singles Final. She took to Instagram later and wrote a note about her experience. Sharing several pictures of herself at The Championships, she wrote in her caption, "An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest. Best dates: @natasha.poonawalla @jamesgboulter - @divya_jyoti."