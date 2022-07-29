Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji dance with 'drunk dulhan' Farah Khan in old pic from her sangeet. See pic

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a throwback picture from her sangeet ceremony on Instagram. In the photo, a smiling Farah is seen wearing a pink outfit as she grooved with actors Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji. Farah tied the knot with Shirish Kunder in 2004, after they met on the sets of her directorial Main Hoon Na. Also Read: Farah Khan shares romantic birthday post for husband Shirish Kunder, says she's 'never letting him go'

Sharing the picture, Farah Khan wrote, “#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions)."

Farah Khan shares a photo from her sangeet.

Actor Sonali Bendre dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post. Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Wow.” Complimenting Farah, one fan wrote, “Omg look at you so beautiful." Another one said, “Wow u still look so pretty. That means u look pretty when drunk." While one said, “Pretty sure Farah would have been the funniest bride making everyone feel home and happy. ”

This isn't the first time when Farah shared an unseen photo from her sangeet ceremony. She had earlier shared a photo from the function featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. She captioned it, “Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys from my sangeet.. @bachchan & @hrithikroshan dancing up a storm.. can’t remember to which song.. I was too drunk can you all guess?"

A picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan from Farah Khan's sangeet ceremony.

Farah and Shirish's sangeet ceremony took place in 2004. It was attended by Bollywood celebrities such as, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Mira Nair, Sonu Nigam, Boman Irani and many more.

The couple welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008. She often shares pictures and videos featuring her kids on social media.

