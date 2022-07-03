Priyanka Chopra reacts to kid who said he ‘loves her’ in TikTok video: ‘Great taste my friend’

Priyanka Chopra responded to a young fan, who called her ‘pretty’ in a social media post. He also told his mother in the clip, which was originally shared on TikTok, that he ‘loves’ Priyanka. The actor shared the video via Instagram and had a hilarious reaction to the sweet clip. Read more: Priyanka Chopra laughs as Nick Jonas tries belly dancing with Shakira

Priyanka has an avid fan base on social media, and on Saturday she shared a video of a kid swooning over her. In the video, the child was seen reacting to Priyanka’s old photo from a 2017 news article about her being declared the world’s second most beautiful woman after a poll.

While looking at Priyanka’s photo, the visibly-excited child said, “I love her.” When his mother began laughing, he looked shy and gave her a hug. When she asked him ‘why’ he loved her, the child said, “Because she is pretty.” Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “Great taste my friend.”

Priyanka recently wrapped up the filming of Citadel in the US. The action series is backed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The actor, who began working on the Amazon Prime Video project in January 2021, announced the news of completing the shoot in a June 19 post. Along with Priyanka, actor Richard Madden, who was seen in Game of Thrones and Eternals, is headlining the series.

“And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thanks Atlanta. See you next time.“ she wrote on Instagram alongside a video from the set.

Priyanka’s upcoming projects also include Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka recently launched her homeware brand, Sona Home. In a statement paying tribute to her homeland, the actor shared that the collection showcases ‘vibrant designs, timeless refinement, and joyful detail that nod to my beautiful India’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON