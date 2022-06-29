Priyanka Chopra laughs as Nick Jonas tries belly dancing with Shakira, awards him 'A for effort'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra could not stop laughing after watching her husband Nick Jonas attempting belly dancing. Nick also agreed that he doesn't have the moves for it, but his wife still awarded him an 'A for his efforts.' Also Read| Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have best weekend as they enjoy the beach. See pics

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a video of Nick Jonas attempting the dance. The musician, who is seen as a co-judge on NBC show Dancing With Myself, was challenged to do a belly roll by his co-judge, Shakira, as part of the episode's theme 'Belly Roll Challenge.'

Shakira, who is famous for her belly dance moves, said in the video, "You know I would pay to see Nick Jonas do a belly roll." She then gave him a tutorial on how to do it, and Nick unsuccessfully tried to copy her moves, drawing in laughs from the audience. He then joked, "You see my body doesn't do that."

Nick shared the video on his Instagram account and also made a pun on Shakira's song Hips Don't Lie (2005). He captioned it, "The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie." Priyanka shared Nick's post on Instagram Stories, writing, "A for effort baby," adding emoticons of a clap, laughing with tears, and a red heart.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' belly dance video.

Priyanka and Nick had recently taken a break from their work for a quick getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands. Priyanka shared several pictures from their mini-holiday on her Instagram account on Monday, and captioned them, "@nickjonas #islandgirl #photodump."

Priyanka and Nick became parents for the first time earlier this year as they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Priyanka had shared a picture of Nick and Malti on Father's Day, revealing the custom-made shoes she had gifted them. Malti's shoes read MM, while Nick's shoes read MM's Dad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON