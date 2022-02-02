Priyanka Chopra recalls almost giving up while writing her memoir: ‘The world is going to know my insecurities’

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, talked about her experience of writing her memoir and described it as ‘terrifying.’ Explaining her situation, Priyanka said that she wanted her book to offer ‘more’ that just the sum of her previous interviews.

Priyanka announced her memoir in 2018 and released it last year, calling it a feeling of checking something off her 'bucketlist'. Within a short span, Unfinished featured on the best-seller list of The New York Times.

In an interview with Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka said she thought of giving up several times while writing her memoir: “It was terrifying, there were many times where I was just like, I can’t do this. I wanted it to be more than what I’ve said in my interviews. I wanted it to have real things that I’ve never mentioned. And that was terrifying."

The actor feared that the world would know about her ‘insecurities’, which she had kept hidden from the media glare: “When I was writing it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the world is going to know my innermost fears, insecurities, failures’. Things that I never admit in my public life. Because, as a woman, you always kind of have to have a stronger front, we have to have a thicker hide to survive. Especially in the public business as an actor, a female actor, it is not the easiest.”

Priyanka, now 39, said being on the ‘other side of 35’ helped her make up her mind: "So I think I developed that shield or a wall to protect myself. And I allowed my guard to come down when I wrote the book, I think because I was on the other side of 35. So that made me a lot more solid on my feet and comfortable with myself as a woman.”

Priyanka featured on the cover of the magazine's February issue, her first cover since she welcomed her baby. Last month, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced they have become parents via surrogacy. While the couple didn't reveal the baby's gender, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra appeared to confirm in an interview that it's a baby girl.

