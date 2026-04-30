...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

'Dreadful dancer' Priyanka Chopra recalls choreographer yelling at her; Katrina helped her: 'Learn to dance before...'

In a new interview, Priyanka Chopra recalled how she was a ‘dreadful dancer’ when she started her acting journey.

Apr 30, 2026 09:37 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
Advertisement

Over the years, Priyanka Chopra has carved a niche for herself as an all-round performer on screen. A National Award-winning actor, she has done it all - fights, dances, emotional scenes. But the actor admits she was not always this good at everything. In a new interview, she says she was ‘dreadful’ at dance when she started her film career, to the point where a choreographer yelled at her on set.

‘I was a dreadful dancer’

Priyanka Chopra credited studying dance with Katrina Kaif to her improvement.

In a new interview with Vogue Arabia, Priyanka recalled her early days in Bollywood. “I was a dreadful dancer when I first started. I was not able to act and nail the choreography at the same time, plus coordinate with my co-star. It was just too many things for my 19- or 20-year-old brain,” she recalled.

Priyanka said this inability led to a confrontation with senior choreographer Raju Khan on the sets of one of her first films. “I was filming with Raju Khan in South Africa and missing my marks. He got so upset with me that he threw the mic down, saying, ‘You might come from a pageant, but learn how to dance before you become an actress. ’ He just walked away, and I was so embarrassed," she added. The actor added that she and Raju Khan are ‘great friends’ now.

How Katrina Kaif helped Priyanka

 
priyanka chopra bollywood katrina kaif
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Dreadful dancer' Priyanka Chopra recalls choreographer yelling at her; Katrina helped her: 'Learn to dance before...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.