Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from winning Miss World to motherhood in nostalgic post: ‘My life changed when…’

Priyanka Chopra recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on her extraordinary journey from being crowned Miss World at just 18 to building a global career, starting a family, and embracing multiple creative roles across industries.

Priyanka Chopra opens up on life journey, recalls Miss World win and building global career.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

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In her April 16 Instagram post, the actor shared a series of pictures capturing different phases of her life, paired with a caption that read, “kinda like this trend.” The visual diary showcased her transformation from a young pageant winner to an internationally recognised actor and entrepreneur, while also giving glimpses of her present life as a mother and global public figure. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘Feel like losing a piece of your childhood…’ )

Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from Miss World to global star

She wrote about how her life changed after being crowned Miss World, expressing surprise at her journey across countries and industries. “My life changed when I was crowned at 18! WORLD Miss World?? Me??? I’m building a career across countries,” she noted, reflecting on her early beginnings and international success.

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka also highlighted her work as a producer and creative contributor in films, adding, “I get to be a lead actor in movies that I produce. What? I act in movies? And help create them?” She further spoke about her constant travel and how global movement has become second nature over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka also highlighted her work as a producer and creative contributor in films, adding, “I get to be a lead actor in movies that I produce. What? I act in movies? And help create them?” She further spoke about her constant travel and how global movement has become second nature over time. {{/usCountry}}

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In another reflective moment, she mentioned completing her memoir Unfinished, calling it a significant milestone in her life. “Writing a memoir is such a huge task… it took me 2 years to finish #Unfinished… Pull the brakes!! I wrote a memoir?” she shared.

‘I’m a mom to a spirited little human’

The post also touched upon her journey as an entrepreneur, where she turns her passions into business ventures. She wrote, “I’m an entrepreneur, turning what excites me into a business. Wait, what? I’m an entrepreneur?”

Most notably, Priyanka expressed gratitude for her personal life, embracing motherhood and family with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. “I’m a mom to a spirited little human with the biggest heart and endless curiosity. I have a beautiful family,” she wrote, reflecting on the joy of her present life.

On the work front

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Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, which began streaming on Prime Video from February 25. She will next be seen in Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others, and is slated for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027. In the film, Priyanka will reportedly play the role of Mandakini, marking her Telugu cinema debut. She will also be seen in the second season of the web series Citadel, continuing her presence in international streaming projects.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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