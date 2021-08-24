Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra remembers dad Ashok Chopra on 71st birth anniversary, shares pic of special cake
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra remembers dad Ashok Chopra on 71st birth anniversary, shares pic of special cake

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the shoot of her show Citadel in London, shared a picture of a cake to mark her late father Ashok Chopra's 71st birth anniversary.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has a tattoo that says 'Daddy's Lil girl'.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for a project in London, marked the 71st birth anniversary of her late father Ashok Chopra with a special cake.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate the 71st birth anniversary of her late father on Tuesday.

The photo featured a cake, on which 'Happy birthday Papa' could be seen written. Priyanka also tagged her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra in the IG story.

Priyanka Chopra's cake for her dad.

On a related note, marking the birth anniversary of her late husband, Dr Madhu also dug out an old family picture and shared it on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Another Birthday!"

Priyanka Chopra had lost her father after his long battle with cancer in 2013. The actor, who is very close to her father, had got her wrist inked with a tattoo that says 'Daddy's Lil girl'.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Siddharth after 5 years, shares pics from London

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show Citadel, which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and Game of Thrones fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.

Priyanka will next be seen in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra ashok chopra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Parineeti asks for confirmation as fan claims ‘Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya’

It is our job to add a soul to the character: Raj Arjun

Mira has some advice on how to calm Shahid’s popular character Kabir Singh down

Katrina, in Russia for Tiger 3's shoot, enjoys a day out in Saint Petersburg
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP