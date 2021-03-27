Priyanka Chopra replies to a fan, reveals her next Bollywood movie will be out next year

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she will soon be seen in a Bollywood movie, and it is most likely to release next year. She took a break during her shoot on Friday to conduct an 'Ask Me Anything' session for her fans.

One of her fans asked, "What's your next upcoming bollywood movie?" However, instead of naming it, the Baywatch star simply responded with, "Next Year!!!" Priyanka's most recent Bollywood film was Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink where she featured alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It came out in 2019.

Priyanka had invited her fans earlier for the session and tweeted, "Have a break on set. Who is up for a quick qna #AskPCJ let’s goooooo!"

Another fan asked, "How is it shooting with Richard? #AskPCJ," and the actor wrote about her Citadel co-star Richard Madden, ".@_richardmadden is the best. So much fun @gandhirks #Citadel."

During the session, she also talked about the negativity she faces on social media. "In your book you described how your eqn with social media has changed. PC there is so much love for you too. Please do keep coming back. We missed this u #AskPCJ," a fan asked her and Priyanka replied, "Yes it did but im only here for the love and support. I don’t hear the rest. Thx for all the fun videos vibhanshu @VersoVibh_."

She later concluded the session and wrote, "That was short and sweet but I’ve been called back to set! Thank you for the questions and all the love. I’ll catch u all again for another #AskPCJ soon. Stay safe everyone!"

Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

The actor has finished shooting for 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.