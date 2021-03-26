Inside Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona on opening day: Actor says she is ‘devastated’ to miss celebrations

It is a big day for Priyanka Chopra, as her Indian restaurant in New York, Sona, opens its doors to the public. However, the actor is currently in London and is ‘devastated’ about not being there for its opening day.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share inside photos of the restaurant and a sneak peek of the delicious items on offer. She also revealed how her husband Nick Jonas came up with the ‘perfect name’ at an early tasting.

“TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!” she wrote.

“This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means ‘gold,’ and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!” she added, along with a laughing emoji.





Priyanka said that all safety guidelines will be followed at Sona to give patrons ‘a night to remember’. “I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime,” she added.

Also see: Anita Hassanandani plays with baby Aaravv as she sings Lakdi Ki Kaathi. Watch adorable video

In September 2019, Priyanka and Nick were a part of a small puja to bless the space that was built into Sona. In an earlier Instagram post, she revealed that she ‘poured (her) love for Indian food’ into the project. “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently filming Amazon spy series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. The show is being executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

priyanka chopra Topics