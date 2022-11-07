Priyanka Chopra revisits her childhood home Lucknow for UNICEF, shares video: ‘I have spent few years at school here'

Priyanka Chopra is in Lucknow. On Monday, the actor, who recently visited Mumbai and Delhi, shared a video of herself as she stepped out for a field trip in Uttar Pradesh to see the work being done by UNICEF and its partners to end violence and discrimination against girls in the state. Taking to Instagram Reels, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself from inside a car as she visited various UNICEF centres. She also posted a clip of a traditional Chikankari garment during her trip. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic about recent Mumbai visit, says 'ghar ki baat hi alag hai’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Priyanka said that gender inequality in India leads to unequal opportunities, especially for girls. She also recalled studying in Lucknow during her childhood, and having family and friends, who still live in the city. She added she wanted to see what changes had come about in the city and in state, since her time here.

“Right now, I am in Lucknow, India with UNICEF. I am really looking forward to this field visit. I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow, I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a (larger) scale. Across India gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged,” Priyanka said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor further spoke about finding solutions to end violence and discrimination against girls in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka said the video, “We are visiting various UNICEF partners to see that work that is being done with the aim to end violence and discrimination against girls. I will hear about the challenges they face in everyday life, and see the solutions on hand, because what is needed is solutions at scale. As I have said often enough, women and girls are the key in building better futures not just for themselves but for their communities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the actor also gave a glimpse of the UNICEF office after she reached Lucknow on Sunday. She shared a photo from inside the spacious building. On Monday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of a traditional outfit in Lucknow. Along with a clip of a blue garmet, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “When in Lucknow, it has to be the beautiful Chikankari embroidery.”

Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her Lucknow visit on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka’s parents, late Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra, served in the Indian army; they were both physicians. The actor has called Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh her hometown in previous interviews, and spoken about living in various small towns of the country. After winning the Miss World 2000 crown at the age of 18, Priyanka forayed into films, making her debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan opposite Vijay, and then acted in her first Hindi, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, with Sunny Deol.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects next, including Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has the series Citadel, which is produced by director-duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Priyanka will also be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON