Actor Priyanka Chopra released her book, Unfinished, on Tuesday, and fans have finally got their hands on some unseen pictures. The book includes many family photos, and images of some other important moments from the actor's life.

One photo from the book showed a glimpse into Priyanka's 'griha pravesh' ceremony, with husband Nick Jonas, at their Los Angeles home. The couple moved into their new house during the lockdown last year. The photo showed Priyanka in a white kurta pyjama with an orange dupatta over her head. She carried a steel pot on her head, as she walked through the door while Nick followed behind.

The description on the picture read, "Moving into our new house during quarantine was unusual but we made the best of it, including a Griha Pravesh (house warming) ceremony."

Another photo showed Priyanka and Nick cuddling with their dogs -- Diana, Gino and Panda. In a third picture, Priyanka and Nick posed together after their engagement at the 'magical island of Crete' in July 2018.

Priyanka and Nick arrived in India in August, 2018 for their Hindu engagement ceremony. They tied the knot in December, 2018 in Jodhpur.

Priyanka, in her book, has talked about many different and important moments from her life -- from the racism she suffered in America to how she was asked to get plastic surgery done of herself.

In a recent interview to Asian Style magazine, Priyanka said that everyone who found a mention in her book was sent a copy of it. "Everyone who is mentioned in the book, has read the book. I was very clear about that. I didn’t want any surprises later. In fact, I worked on it in a very weird way. When I wrote about my experiences, I penned down my version that I remembered. Then I would call up the person who was part of it, to corroborate my story. I needed a lot of filling in the blanks from them. Memory is funny thing; you leave a lot behind," she said.