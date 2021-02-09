Priyanka Chopra says everyone mentioned in her book Unfinished has been sent a copy: 'I didn’t want any surprises later'
Actor Priyanka Chopra's memoir is all set to launch on Tuesday and her excitement is out of bounds. The actor says she has consulted with everyone whom she has named in her book, titled Unfinished.
Speaking to a magazine, Priyanka said her method of writing the book was very 'weird'. She says that she would write something from her own memory then talk to the person who was also involved, so that a truthful perspective is what finally ended up in the book.
“Everyone who is mentioned in the book, has read the book. I was very clear about that. I didn’t want any surprises later. In fact, I worked on it in a very weird way. When I wrote about my experiences, I penned down my version that I remembered. Then I would call up the person who was part of it, to corroborate my story. I needed a lot of filling in the blanks from them. Memory is funny thing; you leave a lot behind," she said in an interview to Asian Style magazine.
She also mentions her extended family, whose house she lived in while she was in America, in the book. "My extended family has been such a big part of who I am. I’ve been raised with a lot of their support. It was important for me to give credit where its due. I wouldn’t be here if they hadn’t supported me and taken me into their homes. The writing in the book has also never been a tell-all about them, the book is from my perspective. It’s my reactions to the things that happened. So, no one should really have an issue with it. Well, no one has said anything yet, you never know," she said about them.
The book also talks about the racist bullying she face in the US when she lived there as a teenager. "I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you. I went into a shell. I was like, 'Don't look at me. I just want to be invisible. My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was," she told People magazine in an interview. She said that after facing all of this in America, she decided to go back home to India. There, she finally received love and admiration. "In America, I was trying not to be different. Right? I was trying to fit in and I wanted to be invisible. When I went to India, I chose to be different," she added.
Priyanka was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger. The film was a big success and even landed her on the BAFTAs longlist in the Best Supporting Actress category.
Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child
- Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
- Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's mushy posts are Valentine's week done right
- Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who tied the knot in October, have kicked off Valentine's week with mushy social media posts.
Swara says Kangana is spreading 'poison' online by 'normalising hatred'
- Swara Bhasker has said that she has no personal equation with Kangana Ranaut, but has problems with some of her tweets, which she said 'propagate hatred and bigotry'.
Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics
Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar as he shoots for Mayday, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted at gym she used to visit with Sushant
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the gym she used to visit with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Malaika wonders if Covid crisis has ended, shares pic of crowds in Mumbai
- Malaika Arora shared a picture of huge crowds at Mumbai's Banstand and was alarmed to see how people were taking Covid-19 lightly. She had tested positive last year.
Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at a clinic on Monday. See pictures here.
