Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr on her late father Dr Ashok Chopra: We wish we could have known him

Priyanka Chopra and family remembered her late father Dr Ashok Chopra on Saturday as it would have been his and his wife Dr Madhu Chopra's wedding anniversary. Even Priyanka's father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. said that he would have liked to know him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra shared a sweet post on her Instagram page on the occasion. Remembering husband Dr Ashok Chopra with a picture of them together, she wrote, “A beautiful journey. Blessed. #drashokchopra #drmadhuchopra #anniversary.”

Kevin Jonas Sr commented to Dr Madhu Chopra's Instagram post on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kevin Jonas Sr commented to the post, "Happy anniversary! We wish we could have known him. Thankful for you and Priyanka in our lives." Priyanka too commented to the post, “Amazing picture!!” Her cousin Divya Jyoti reacted, “Beautiful Bua (aunt).”

Few days before, on the occasion of Paul Kevin Jonas Sr's birthday, Dr Madhu Chopra had wished him, saying “Happy birthday, my dear Kevin Sr. Stay blessed, love you." She wrote it in the comments section of Nick Jonas's birthday post for his father.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post for her parents on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra were doctors in Indian Army. The former died of cancer in 2013. Priyanka even has a tattoo that read ‘Daddy’s lil girl' on her wrist in her father's handwriting. She also shared a romantic picture of her parents on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss you dad. Love you @drmadhuakhourichopra." It showed her father giving a rose to her mother.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mum Madhu calls herself ‘mother-in-law of a genius’ in Instagram bio. See here

Priyanka has always credited her parents, especially her mom for what she is today. She had once told PTI, “They stood by me and supported me over their own dreams and ambitions. They sacrificed their lives so that I could have mine and I feel like in this cynical world today, where we somehow become solitary from our families."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON