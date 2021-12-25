Priyanka Chopra's mum Madhu calls herself ‘mother-in-law of a genius’ in Instagram bio. See here

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra has given a sweet shout-out to Nick Jonas on her Instagram bio. While Madhu described her children Priyanka and Siddharth Chopra as ‘happy’, she called her son-in-law Nick a ‘genius’.

“Doctor for 40 years, mother of 2 happy children and MIL (mother-in-law) of a genius. MD @studio_aesthetique,” Madhu’s Instagram bio read.

Dr Madhu Chopra’s Instagram bio.

In a 2018 interview with DNA, shortly after Priyanka and Nick’s roka ceremony, Madhu showered praise on him. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!” she said, adding that she trusted her daughter’s judgment completely.

Earlier this month, Madhu joined Priyanka at the screening of her new film, The Matrix Resurrections. Nick did not attend the event as he was taking precautions after someone in his tour tested positive for Covid-19.

“Crew!!! I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without whom I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed you @nickjonas. Happy birthday @divya_jyoti,” Priyanka wrote in an Instagram post, sharing pictures with her loved ones who were present at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka plays the grown-up Sati, a character first introduced in The Matrix Revolutions (2003). She was an exile program smuggled into the Matrix, with the Oracle watching over her.

Madhu defended the length of Priyanka’s role in The Matrix Resurrections, replying to a news article on her ‘8-10 minute appearance’ in the film. “Crucial and pivotal… FYI,” she wrote.

Priyanka has a number of international projects in the pipeline and has also signed her next Hindi film. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

