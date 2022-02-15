Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra tweets sweet birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father: 'My dear Kevin...'

Nick Jonas' Super Bowl Sunday party coincided with the birthday celebrations of his father Kevin Jonas Sr. A birthday wish for Kevin Sr. also arrived from Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra on Twitter.

“Happy birthday, my dear Kevin Sr. Stay blessed, love you," Madhu tweeted, responding to Nick Jonas' birthday post for his dad. Madhu Chopra has a private profile on Twitter but fan-clubs have procured screenshots of her tweet and shared it on social media.

Screenshot of Madhu Chopra tweet.

In his birthday post for Kevin Sr., Nick shared identical messages on Twitter and Instagram: “Happy birthday to my dad @papakjonas love you dad.”

Earlier, Nick shared glimpses of his Super Bowl Sunday decor at his Los Angeles home. The video also showed snippets of cheese board assortments and drinks, while the room could be seen decorated in Super Bowl themed banners and pompoms. However, Priyanka was missing from Nick's video.

Nick and Priyanka, who had a destination wedding in December 2018, announced they became parents via surrogacy in a post shared on January 22. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” They have been maintaining a low profile since then.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas took Super Bowl Sunday decor ‘very seriously’, watch video. Fans ask ‘where’s baby Jonas?’

In December last year, Nick's parents - Denise and Kevin - joined Priyanka for the promotions of her last release The Matrix: Resurrections. Priyanka had shared a bunch of photos from her private plane, along with a note of gratitude: “I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON