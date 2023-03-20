Priyanka Chopra's 'not sample size' comment against stylist divides internet: 'You want free clothes'

At an event earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra revealed that recently a stylist had insulted her by saying that she wasn’t ‘sample-sized’. The star went on to reveal that she was reduced to tears following the incident. While she did not name anyone, Hollywood stylist Law Roach reacted to Priyanka's remark. In a recent interview, he said that his comments were ‘taken out of context’. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals she cried to Nick Jonas after she was body shamed

Priyanka Chopra said she cried to Nick Jonas after she was bodyshamed recently.

Law Roach further said that he is fond of Priyanka and spoke about styling the actor, who will soon be seen in the Prime Video's web series Citadel, for several events over the past few years. Law Roach, who has dressed the likes of Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Bella Hadid, recently announced his retirement.

On Sunday, fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya asked its followers to weigh in on Priyanka Chopra's recent remark about how a stylist body-shamed her and Law Roach's subsequent reaction to the actor's claims, even though she had refrained from naming anyone.

Sharing clips of Priyanka and Law Roach making their statements at an event, and in an interview with The Cut, respectively, Diet Sabya wrote, "We need to have this conversation. The pressure on the gworlies to be sample size. The pressure on the stylists to source clothes because not all designers want to customise? The pressure on the designers to be able to put in their money into custom samples. And the power dynamics between management-stylists-talent. Discuss."

Soon after, Instagram users flooded the comments section of the post, and it was a mixed bag. While several expressed their shock at the actor's statement, others wanted to know what was the big deal. One wrote, "I seriously don’t get this atrocity of sizes in fashion world… I mean ultimately the dresses are going to be worn by customers, who are of different sizes and shapes … why bring unrealistic stigma? It’s 2023, grow up guys."

A person also questioned, Law Roach's reaction to Priyanka's remark, "The most important point is Priyanka spoke about her experience, didn't name anyone. What made Law make it about himself is beyond me." Another comment read, "Law is a cry baby, simple. Priyanka never mentioned him, yet he jumped and involved himself in the conversation that wasn't about him."

However, some defended the stylist. One commented, "Law was only stating facts. She (Priyanka) is not sample size. Was she actually body-shamed or just given facts? There is a fine difference between the two." One person also asked why celebs could not buy their own clothes. He wrote, "Pay and get your size! Stop crying when you are running countless businesses, acting projects, endorsements; what else do you want?"

A comment also read, "Maybe the ready-to-wear brands can stock all sizes, but couture brands can never. Brands will only customise if it makes business sense to them. If you’re so certain of your own vision as a celebrity, and want to show yourself like that in the world, maybe just respect a designer’s craft and buy the clothes — at least at cost price." One more person said, "You don’t get to whine when you want free clothes. Pay for it yourself and then you can wear what you want and nobody will mention your size."

Priyanka had recently said during an interaction with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2023) in Los Angeles, “I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday I wasn’t ‘sample sized.’ I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I’m not sample-sized and that that’s a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2. Who’s a size 2? I don’t see a lot of hands."

Priyanka will soon be seen alongside Richard Madden in her upcoming Russo Brothers web series, Citadel. The first trailer for the spy series was released recently. Priyanka's upcoming projects include Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

