Priyanka Chopra says mom and mom-in-law take care of Malti when she and Nick Jonas are working

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra's first India trip and how she loved the food including paneer (cottage cheese). In a new interview, Priyanka also talked about how her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas help by taking care of Malti when the actor is away. She added that because of Madhu and Denise, Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas can focus on their work. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's voice heard for first time as actor shares cute video of baby. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at Mumbai airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy last year in January. The couple didn't reveal Malti's face for a year. Earlier this year, Malti made her first public appearance as she attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with Priyanka.

In an interview with ABC's The View, Priyanka agreed that after Malti's birth, she re-prioritised her life. She said, "Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time where I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say that, 'Hey I won't go to work' or take a year off but I did. I took a year off and I'm someone who has done four movies a year because I'm greedy. I don't want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don't get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there's nothing else matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that she can't go to work without someone in the family being with Malti. The actor added that Madhu 'loves it though'. Priyanka said that as she was being interviewed, her mother-in-law took care of Malti. She added that between her mother and mother-in-law, the couple has 'so much support to be able to do our jobs'.

Talking about Malti's recent India trip, Priyanka said, "It meant everything. She loved everything about India the sights, the sound, the fact that you don't need car seats. I was like, 'Oh boy, getting her back into the car seat will be an issue'. She loved everything. She had right hand paneer and left hand paneer in her mouth and 'Mmmm'. Loved Indian food, loved the sights, the sounds. It made me so happy we could be there as a family--Nick, me and the baby, went. It was so special." Priyanka, Nick and Malti visited India together last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka currently features in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She was also seen in Love Again. Priyanka will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON