Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas asks her to perform puja whenever they start ‘something big’

Priyanka Chopra, in a new podcast, talked about how she and her husband Nick Jonas have brought their respective cultural traditions into their marriage. She said that he asks her to perform puja before any major event in their lives.

Speaking on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka said that though she and Nick belong to different faiths, they are spiritually on the same page. “Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that,” she said.

“I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas performing a puja at her restaurant in New York, Sona.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They had two ceremonies - a white wedding officiated by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, and one in accordance with Hindu rituals.

Currently, Priyanka is in Spain to shoot for her espionage thriller Citadel. The Amazon Prime series is executive produced by the Russo brothers - Joe and Anthony - and also stars Richard Madden.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, among other projects. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.