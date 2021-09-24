Nick Jonas feasts on butter chicken and gajar halwa while Priyanka Chopra's away in the UK, shares pic from Sona

Priyanka Chopra welcomed the fall season with a bunch of pictures looking back at her English summer, while her husband, singer Nick Jonas, appeared to indulge in a family dinner at her restaurant Sona.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram to share pictures on Friday. Showing off her dazzling smile, an outing with her brother Siddharth Chopra, fun sessions at a lake and at the pub, Priyanka captioned her latest post, "Summer, you’ve been good to me #TBT #GoodbyeSummer #HelloFall."

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the tasting menu at Sona, the New York City restaurant co-owned by Priyanka. “Remember This family dinner,” the message at the top of the menu read. Nick appeared to be seated at the private dining area of the restaurant, named Mimi's, Priyanka's nickname.

Items on the menu included buckwheat bhel, dhaba dal tadka, Goan fish curry, butter chicken, and gajar halwa for dessert.

Priyanka recently made a one-day trip to the US to be with Nick on his birthday on September 16. “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby...Thank you for being you,” she wrote in an Instagram post for him.

But she was back at work almost immediately. She shared a new picture from the UK sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo. Priyanka has been working on the show for several weeks, and pictures of her on set with co-star Richard madden have also been leaked.

Priyanka has a first-look deal at Amazon, through which she has multiple projects in the pipeline. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, director Farhan Akhtar's first film since Don 2.