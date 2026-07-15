'He knows stuff I don't': Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is her source for Bollywood gossip

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed an unexpected source for all her Bollywood gossip, her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Appearing on the Hey Jonas podcast with the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka admitted that Nick is often better informed than she is about celebrity break-ups and industry buzz, leaving everyone in stitches with their candid conversation.

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas is well updated with Bollywood gossips

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas gives him Bollywood gossips.

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Nick revealed that one of the things he has enjoyed most during his eight years with Priyanka is keeping up with Bollywood gossip. Priyanka then admitted that she gets most of her updates about celebrity break-ups and industry gossip from Nick, saying, "It is true, though. He knows stuff even I don't know. I don't know when someone's broken up with someone, and you're always the one to tell me."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing an example, Priyanka said, "It usually happens when I'm texting someone and I'd be like, 'Hey, give my love to blah, blah, blah.' And he's like, 'No, they've broken up.' And I'm like, 'Oh, thank you.'" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing an example, Priyanka said, "It usually happens when I'm texting someone and I'd be like, 'Hey, give my love to blah, blah, blah.' And he's like, 'No, they've broken up.' And I'm like, 'Oh, thank you.'" {{/usCountry}}

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When Kevin asked him to reveal where he gets his updates from, Nick laughed and said, "I can't say names. These are friends of ours. There's a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost-follow. I'm not going to say which ones."

Joe then asked whether those accounts were the Bollywood equivalent of celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi. Agreeing, Nick responded, "Yeah. There's some good tea, though. There are all these storylines you've got to follow."

Priyanka jokingly interrupted, saying, "Oh my God, don't get me into trouble." Nick quickly added, "No, you're not getting in trouble. But generally, the culture is just different. So some of the storylines that I like to follow are where there's, perhaps, extracurricular activities outside." Priyanka immediately chimed in, "The one guy with multiple extracurricular activities."

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Priyanka further revealed that Nick often talks about Bollywood and has a keen interest in the industry. However, she joked that what fascinates him the most is keeping up with the latest Bollywood gossip.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick and Priyanka's love story began when Nick sent her a direct message on social media after a mutual friend suggested they should meet. They stayed in touch before meeting each other in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The same year, they also attended the Met Gala together. Their romance officially blossomed in 2018. After dating for just a few months, Nick proposed to Priyanka during a holiday in Crete, Greece, on July 19, 2018. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur the same year in a grand wedding, which included both Hindu and Christian rituals. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.