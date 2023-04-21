Priyanka Chopra says she had started behaving like Aitraaz character in real life, her mom even scolded her

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her 2004 film Aitraaz in a new interview. Responding to a question on what she finds more difficult, getting into a character or snapping out of it, Priyanka said, there was only one time that she struggled to get out of character. Priyanka said she had started behaving like her Aitraaz character Sonia Kapoor in real life. She said her mother Madhu Chopra had scolded her after she noticed a change in her behaviour. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra cried after she was offered Aitraaz, said she was ‘approached for a vamp’s role’) Priyanka Chopra played the role of Sonia Kapoor in Aitraaz.

Priyanka was seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the romantic-thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, and backed by Subhash Ghai. Aitraaz tells the story of a man falsely accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend-turned-superior. Priyanka was praised for her glamorous role as the antagonist in the film. Last year, producer Suneel Darshan, who worked with the actor on one of her early films, Andaaz, had revealed that Priyanka had cried after she was offered the 'vamp's' role in Aitraaz.

In an interview with Film Companion, Priyanka was speaking about what was more difficult for her -- getting into a character or snapping out of it -- when she said, “To get into it. I’m not very methodical like that. It only happened to me once, when my mother was like, ‘Snap out of it if you’re going to come into my house’.” Asked what character this was, Priyanka said, “Aitraaz... Sonia (her character) didn’t behave badly. But I would walk in slowly, I would talk deliberately... I would pick up my coffee like this, and look at you slowly.”

Priyanka said that her mother Madhu Chopra had even shot a video of her, just to prove how she had started behaving. She said, “My mother was like, ‘Hello, koi camera nahi hai yahan pe (There's no camera here). Come back home’. That was the only time it happened to me, it was so funny. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ But I was so young, and I was so nervous about that character. I used to bring it home, I really wanted to figure it out and not get it wrong. And I was working with Kareena and Akshay at the time, they were big movie stars. It was a big step for me. But my mother quickly brought me down to earth. She filmed me once. She took a video of me quietly, and showed it to me, and I was so embarrassed."

Priyanka will soon be seen in Citadel. She has been busy promoting the web series, first in Mumbai and London, and now in Rome. After its London and Mumbai premiere, the spy series backed by Russo Brothers will start streaming on Prime Video from April 28.

