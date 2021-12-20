Priyanka Chopra says she missed Nick Jonas at Matrix Resurrections premiere, goofs around with his parents in new pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared new photos, in which she can be seen goofing around with her father-in-law ‘Papa’ Kevin Jonas and mother-in-law 'Mama’ Denise Jonas. Taking to Instagram, she also shared pictures of having a conversation with her mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka said that she missed her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

In the photos, Priyanka Chopra is seen inside a private flight along with her mother and Nick Jonas' parents. She wore a green dress and white sneakers. Her pet dog Diana was also seen along with her. In one of the pictures, Priyanka stuck out her tongue and made bunny ears with her fingers as she stood behind Papa Kevin and Denise. Priyanka tagged the location as San Francisco, where she attended the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka also added a few photos from the premiere in California. Priyanka captioned her post, "Crew! (red heart emoji) I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed you @nickjonas (red heart emoji) Happy birthday @divya_jyoti." She also tagged Nick and added the hashtag 'Matrix Resurrections'.

Recently, Priyanka joined the cast members of the film in the US. She had also shared pictures from the premiere on Instagram. On the red carpet, the actor stood alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, among others. For the event, Priyanka opted for a silver high slit gown.

At the premiere, she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter why Nick couldn't join her, “He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in."

The Matrix Resurrections is set to hit the theatres on December 22. It also stars Daniel Bernhardt, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick in lead roles.

Priyanka has multiple projects in the pipeline including Jim Strouse's Text For You and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.