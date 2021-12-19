Priyanka Chopra shares Nick Jonas' review of Matrix Resurrections, reveals why he skipped premiere

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed Nick Jonas has already watched The Matrix Resurrections. The actor walked the green carpet of the movie's premiere on Saturday night and shared her husband, singer Nick Jonas' thoughts on the movie.

The Matrix Resurrections marks the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo after almost two decades. The film introduces Priyanka as the grown up version of Sati in the Matrix universe.

At the Matrix Resurrections premiere, Priyanka spoke with Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter and informed him that Nick was supposed to attend the premiere with her. “He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in,” she said, as tweeted by Chris.

He added that Nick has seen the movie. “He loves it and he's a fan of The Matrix anyway,” Priyanka added.

Priyanka had previously revealed that Nick was ‘excitedly’ bragging about her role in Matrix Resurrections to fans. Appearing on her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk, Priyanka said, “He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah.”

Over the past two weeks, Priyanka has been busy with the promotions of the film. After wrapping the shoot of her upcoming series Citadel with Richard Madden in London, Priyanka flew down to New York and has been promoting Matrix.

Also read: The Matrix Resurrections first reactions: Critics go from calling Keanu Reeves’ film 'best movie' to 'exposition dump'

In between the promotions, Priyanka managed to make time for a dinner with her in-laws, Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas at her NYC restaurant Sona. She was also seen dining with a few friends as well.

Following Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline. These include Text For You, Untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Bollywood film Jee Le Zara.