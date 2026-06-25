Priyanka Chopra says she was told Indian cinema ‘could never be global’ like Hollywood: ‘Nobody understands your films'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken out about how Indian cinema has continued to prove naysayers wrong in its global expansions over the last couple of decades. The actor, one of India's most successful in the West, said she was told Indian cinema could not be global because of the language divide.

Priyanka Chopra on the perceptions around Indian cinema

Priyanka Chopra has been one of the most successful Indian actors in Hollywood.(Photo: AP)

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Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference in France earlier this week, Priyanka talked about her early years in the Indian film industry and how she navigated it as an outsider. “My parents were doctors, so none of us had any idea how to navigate film. It used to be such a niche industry when I first started. If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you had to figure out what department you wanted to be in,” she said.

Priyanka was 1st runner up at the Miss India pageant in 2000, and went on to win Miss World the same year. Three years later, she made her acting debut with Hero: Love Story of a Spy, before finding mainstream success with films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Aitraaz early in her career.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Priyanka said that in those days, there was a perception that Indian films were only for Indians. “I was told that Indian cinema would never be as global as Hollywood because we're not English-language, and not everybody understands whatever language our movies might be in, whether Hindi, Telugu, Marathi or anything else,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Priyanka said that in those days, there was a perception that Indian films were only for Indians. “I was told that Indian cinema would never be as global as Hollywood because we're not English-language, and not everybody understands whatever language our movies might be in, whether Hindi, Telugu, Marathi or anything else,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Indian films had enjoyed success in the erstwhile Soviet Union since the 50s, but regular success overseas only began after 2000, first through the Indian diaspora and later beyond it. Films like Muthu, Dangal, Secret Superstar, and RRR were widely watched in countries like China, the US, and Japan, largely by non-Indians. Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood career and return to India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian films had enjoyed success in the erstwhile Soviet Union since the 50s, but regular success overseas only began after 2000, first through the Indian diaspora and later beyond it. Films like Muthu, Dangal, Secret Superstar, and RRR were widely watched in countries like China, the US, and Japan, largely by non-Indians. Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood career and return to India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2015, while at the peak of her career in India, Priyanka moved to the US and starred in the TV show Quantico. After playing the antagonist in Baywatch, she had supporting roles in films such as The Matrix: Resurrections. It was the Prime Video series Citadel that helped her establish herself as a leading actor in the West. She has since starred as the lead in two more films - Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2015, while at the peak of her career in India, Priyanka moved to the US and starred in the TV show Quantico. After playing the antagonist in Baywatch, she had supporting roles in films such as The Matrix: Resurrections. It was the Prime Video series Citadel that helped her establish herself as a leading actor in the West. She has since starred as the lead in two more films - Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2027, Priyanka will return to Indian cinema after almost a decade with SS Rajamouli's sci-fi epic Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is one of the most-awaited Indian films of recent times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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