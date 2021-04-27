Priyanka Chopra seeks vaccines for India as US ordered 'more than needed': 'The situation in my country is critical'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has come forward asking for more vaccines for India as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus. Priyanka also said that the US ordered more vaccines than it required, and could afford to share them.

Priyanka tweeted, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive." Priyanka has been sharing and amplifying information regarding resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Priyanka's post was flooded with responses that her tweet came too late. One wrote, "This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen." Another one commented, "Good morning. US already agreed to supply the raw materials for vaccine development. This should have been posted yesterday."

Nonetheless, there were many who lauded Priyanka for her "courage". "So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such important issue we are facing currently," one fan wrote.

Last week, Priyanka sent "virtual hugs" for her fans as she posted a picture of her along with her dog Gino.

Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel, which also features Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

She has already completed shooting Text for You alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka also has an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she is co-producing, and will also be featuring in.

Priyanka also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela in the pipeline.