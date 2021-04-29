Priyanka Chopra sets up fundraiser, urges all to donate towards Covid-19 relief: ‘India is my home, it is bleeding’

Priyanka Chopra urged everyone towards Covid-19 relief in India, as it battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic. She talked about the grim situation in the country, as hospitals are unable to accommodate patients. There is also a critical shortage of oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines.

In a video posted on Instagram, Priyanka said, “Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

“We, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, 'Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?' We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you,” she added.

Priyanka wrote in her Instagram post that she has set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia. “Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization,” she wrote.

Priyanka said that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have already contributed to the cause and ‘will continue to’. She also talked about how ‘heartening’ it is to see so many people stepping up to do their bit to help.

Earlier this week, Priyanka sought Covid-19 vaccines for India, and tweeted about the US ordering ‘more vaccines than needed’. When a Twitter user drew her attention to the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, and asked her to ‘shift (her) focus’ from vaccines, she replied, “Yes we need all of these tools to save lives. The only way to stop the spread of the virus in India is by building collective immunity through vaccines.”