Remembering Irrfan Khan: A peek into his private life with wife Sutapa Sikdar, son Babil. See pics

Actor Irrfan Khan died a year ago, after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Little was known about his family and private life, outside of his friends' circle, before his death. His son, Babil, has changed that and often shares pictures and anecdotes from their family life.

Irrfan began his career on the small screen. He featured in docu-series Bharat Ek Khoj as well as fictional shows such as Chanakya and Chandrakanta. He worked in several TV shows before his big leap onto the silver screen with Salaam Bombay. The actor, a graduate from the National School of Drama, however, worked for more than a decade-and-a-half in the industry before bagging a role in the 2003 film, Haasil. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial was the first project that brought him both appreciation and his first Filmfare Award.

While Haasil got him all the critical acclaim and a huge, dedicated fan base, Irrfan did not find footing in the traditional hero’s role for years. He later said in an interview with Hindustan Times, that he was never looking for that either. He mostly essayed character roles in movies that ranged from typical Bollywood entertainers like Gunday (2014) to crime thrillers such as Rog (2005) and Chocolate (2005) and ‘different’ cinema, like Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool (2004) and Tigmanshu’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013).

It was only in his last few years that he worked in films like Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle. None of these were typical Bollywood love stories but pitched Irrfan as that Bollywood hero who wears colourful clothes, sings for his girl and majorly focuses on pleasing her.

Speaking about the roles he had started doing around 2017 onwards, Irrfan had told Hindustan Times, “People tell me I am now featuring in romantic roles. But I believe if I am stuck in any one kind of role, I will be done as an artist. That is a problem with our industry - if an actor finds his zone, filmmakers want him to stick to the genre. I don’t want that for me, because that would mean my retirement. I cannot fit myself into a comfortable zone. Most probably, I will soon surprise you with a film that is completely different from what I have been doing lately.”

Soon after Irrfan died, his son Babil started sharing pictures and videos from their family vacations and other memories.

Babil is all set for his acting debut with Netflix film, Qala. He had shared a few glimpses from the sets recently. The film is being backed by Anushka Sharma's production house.

