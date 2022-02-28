Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her Sunday outing with Nick Jonas, fan asks why he's blurred in the photos
Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of her Sunday outing with husband Nick Jonas. The two have been otherwise keeping a low profile since they welcomed their first baby in January. 
Updated on Feb 28, 2022
Priyanka Chopra has shared a few pictures from her Sunday outing with husband Nick Jonas. The actor shared an Instagram reel which comprised of her selfies in a car, some of which also features Nick. Priyanka Chopra added AJR's song The Good Part in the background. The two have otherwise been keeping a low profile ever since they welcomed their first child in January. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reacts to becoming ‘nani’, says baby doesn't have name yet: 'Waiting for the pandit'

Priyanka sports a white sweatshirt for her Sunday outing with her newly highlighted hair let loose. Nick Jonas is seen on the driver's seat in a black jacket. Priyanka added a sun, a car and heart icons in the caption.

A fan commented on the post, “Awww so cute. Hope you guys are having a great time together.” Another reacted, “Love blurry nick in the background.” One more fan enquired: “Ma'am unka photo apne blur kiya hai ayesa keu? (Why have you blurred his photos?)” A fan even wrote, “I was waiting for Baby Chopra Jonas' photo but that's okay.”

Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their first child in January. They shared a joint statement: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Recently, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra celebrated the 14th anniversary of her clinic. On being asked about her grandchild, she said at the event, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy.” She also said that the baby is yet to get a name as they are waiting for the priest's suggestions. 

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, also starring Keanu Reeves. She has wrapped up shooting for her debut web series Citadel and romantic comedy Text For You. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.  

