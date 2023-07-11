Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie's summer look in sunglasses, hat and strawberry outfit during vacation

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka simply wrote, “Angel” along with a heart emoticon. The little one is seen in a blue and red backless outfit and a matching hat as she stands by the railing, looking at the blue waters with her sunglasses on. Nick Jonas also shared a selfie of himself and captioned it, “I got vacation eyes.”

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie during their vacation.

Priyanka's new projects

Priyanka is currently busy with the shooting for her next project, Heads of State in London. It is a comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. The lead cast includes Priyanka, Idris Elba and John Cena.

Priyanka also had a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty but the actor has reportedly opted out due to delay in the film. She was supposed to feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Last month, Priyanka treated her fans to adorable pictures of Malti Marie as she and Nick Jonas tried making her wear her first fascinator for attending the Royal Ascot. Royal Ascot is one of Britain's most well-known racecourses where Ascot holds a special week of races in June. Priyanka was in a traditional white suit.

Birth of Malti

Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple had said in a joint statement, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)."

Malti made her first public appearance alongside Priyanka in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

During the promotion of Citadel in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to Siddhivinayak in Mumbai.

