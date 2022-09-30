Priyanka Chopra unwinds in Washington DC as she travels around the city, shares post from her night out. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of herself as she spent her day going around Washington DC. After her busy schedule in New York, Priyanka has travelled to the US capital to unwind. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared several pictures and clips giving her fans glimpses inside her day. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares pic with Malti Marie as she takes her out for a stroll)

In the first photo, Priyanka posted a selfie clicked inside a car. The actor winked and pointed towards her cap on which the words 'out of office' were written. The next picture was of the Washington Union Station. Priyanka also posted a clip of herself as she stood on the road and posed. She seemingly pointed at the US Capitol seen in the distance.

For her outing, Priyanka wore a denim jacket and black tights along with the cap. She also opted for dark sunglasses and a mask. Priyanka added The Black Eyed Peas' Let's Get It Started as the background music.

In the next clip, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures as she dressed up in a glam avatar for a night out. The actor wore a lime green dress with matching heels and a bag. The video comprised of closeup selfies and also a mirror selfie that the actor clicked in a lift. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, "Where to next? (thinking face and smirk face emojis)."

Before Washington DC, Priyanka was in New York where she addressed the United Nations General Assembly and spoke in depth about the problems the world is currently facing. She also gave glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they spent time together. Priyanka was also accompanied by her husband-singer Nick Jonas to her restaurant, Sona. Sharing a video collage, Priyanka wrote, "A NYC night out with some of my favourites. @sonanewyork."

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects including It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be seen in the series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

