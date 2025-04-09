Priyanka Chopra shares pics from night out at Broadway with Nick Jonas, Malti's adorable gesture steals the spotlight

Priyanka Chopra shares pics from her night out

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of images from the special night. She shared pictures or her and Nick, and a photograph with the show’s female lead, Adrienne Warren.

One snapshot captures the couple posing together on the red carpet, while another sweet moment shows Priyanka affectionately kissing Nick. There is one solo photo of Priyanka where she beams with joy, smiling brightly for the camera.

Sharing the images, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Opening night of @thelastfiveyears on Broadway. Truly incredible artistry. Congratulations to @nickjonas @adriennelwarren @yesimwhitneywhite @jasonrobertbrownstagram and the entire crew of the show”.

The evening was made even more special by the couple's daughter, Malti, who made a handmade congratulations poster for her dad. Priyanka also shared a picture of Malti making the card for Nick. A snapshot of the heartwarming gesture made it to the couple’s picture-perfect moments from the evening and is winning hearts.

Nick reacted to her post by dropping a heart emoji in the comment section.

“Couple goals,” one comment read, with another fan writing, “Best wife ever”. “It was amazing being there in the crowd and getting to take pictures with u and all the other people,” one social media user shared, with one mentioning, “May this kind of love finds me”.

About the play

Nick and Adrienne Warren took the stage on March 18 for the first night of previews for The Last Five Years. The show, which first premiered in 2001 before being turned into a movie starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014, marks Nick’s return to Broadway 13 years after starring in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2012. The Last Five Years follows the demise of a relationship between a rising novelist named Jamie (Nick) and a struggling actor named Cathy (Adrienne), across two different timelines.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work

Priyanka has been busy with the shoot of her next film with director SS Rajamouli. She recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Odisha's Koraput. The film also stars Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for SSMB 29, and it is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones.

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, earlier confirmed that the actor would be part of the film. Apart from her, there have been reports about Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a pivotal role alongside Mahesh Babu. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the reports yet.