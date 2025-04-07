Malti Marie wishes ‘Prince Charming’ Nick Jonas for The Last Five Years, gives him a special handmade gift. See here

Malti Marie's special poster for dad Nick Jonas

The poster had the words "congrats", "Broadway", and News York" pasted on it. It was beautifully decorated too. Sharing it. Nick posted a face holding back tears emoji. He also wrote, "What a way to kickoff opening day. Thank you MM. @TheLastFiveYears."

What Malti told Nick for event

He also posted a video talking about Malti. In it, Nick said, "Okay, so I'm all dressed and ready. I was walking out the door, and my daughter in her Tinkerbell dress looked at me and said, 'Oh wow. Goodbye, Prince Charming. Break a leg.' So I'm cooked." Nick captioned the post, "Opening night (face holding back tears emoji) @thelastfiveyears."

Priyanka Chopra attends The Last Five Years musical

Nick's wife-actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the Broadway musical. Several pictures and videos showed the actor posing with Nick at event. They smiled and gave different poses together.

For the event, Priyanka wore a black dress and heels. Nick was seen in a white T-shirt, striped black blazer and trousers. After watching the musical, Priyanka exited the venue holding Nick's hands. Both of them smiled at the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

Last month, Priyanka attended Nick's The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theatre. She also gave her fans a glimpse of the musical event. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they're both so talented. Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway".