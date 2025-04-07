Inside Nick Jonas' life in New York City with daughter Malti-Marie: ‘We’ve been exploring…'

Nick Jonas is relishing life in New York City, especially as he introduces his daughter to the hustle and bustle of the big city. At the opening night of his Broadway musical The Last Five Years, the 32-year-old singer shared his excitement about living in NYC with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their 2.5-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. In New York City, Nick Jonas embraces family life with Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti-Marie and highlights family time amid their busy schedules.(@priyankachopra/Instagram)

Nick Jonas shares his life with daughter Malti in NYC

In conversation with the People magazine, Jonas revealed, “She loves being in New York and I think this time for us as a family has been wonderful. We're so used to being in 10 different cities in 10 different days. And so to be in one place and have this time together has been really nice."

When asked if Malti has watched any of the singer’s performances, Jonas shared that she has been in and out of the theatre as he practised and performed for his Broadway act. He added that she has been making herself familiar with her surroundings whenever she arrives at her dad’s workplace. The Jealous singer told the media outlet, “We've been exploring a bit and keeping her active and busy. We're both obviously busy parents, but we've been finding time to spend time as a family and connect amidst our crazy schedules and it's been lovely."

Nick Jonas reveals the most loveable part of being a girl dad

Last month, Jonas revealed what he loves the most about being a father to a toddler daughter. With a smile, he told the outlet, “The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff — and this is hardly work — is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all.” He added, “She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else, is that time with her. And just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot.”

A few days ago, the singer also shared a picture of him wearing one of Malti’s hairbows and a flower clip with pink balloons in the backdrop on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Girl dad life.”