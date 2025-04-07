Jennifer Garner and John Miller 'forced into couple's therapy'; Is Ben Affleck the reason?

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller are reportedly driven to the doors of couple's therapy seven years after their on-again-off-again relationship since 2018. According to RadarOnline, the two have ended up taking the couple’s therapy because of the third wheel in their relationship, Ben Affleck who has been leaning heavily on Garner since he filed for divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Garner and John Miller seek couple's therapy after seven years of ups and downs, largely due to Ben Affleck's frequent presence.(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

Also Read: The White Lotus Season 3: Is the poisonous fruit real and deadly? Here's what we know

Affleck’s constant presence around Garner riles up Miller

A source told RadarOnline, “John has been so patient with the whole Ben situation, but it's really grating on him. He loves Jennifer and doesn't want to lose her, but there's only so long he can stand having a third wheel in this relationship before he cracks." The insider explained that his constant presence is mostly because of Affleck and Garner being co-parents to their three children– Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel. But it is also because the 13 Going 30 actor gives into his neediness and this ends up bothering Miller.

The source added, “John is demanding that she set better boundaries with Ben. He's not asking her to boot him from her life completely, but he's sick and tired of being made to look like some sort of fool.” They continued, “Ben is always over at the house and usually stays for dinner, and he's there on every holiday of the year, too. No matter how hard Garner tries to distance herself from Affleck, he hangs around like gum stuck to the bottom of her shoe."

Also Read: A Minecraft Movie: Digital and streaming release window revealed? Here's what we know

Garner and Miller looking for a counsellor

The insider shared, “Jen and John have been having this same conversation for nearly a year, and no matter how many times she promises to handle things differently, she always seems to slip back into the same dynamic with Ben.” They revealed, “It's becoming clear that therapy may be the only way they can resolve this issue, so they're looking for a good counsellor they can trust." The insider added, “Hopefully couples therapy will work out better for Jen and John."

The news comes just a month after Affleck and Garner were spotted with their arms around each other as they celebrated their son Samuel's 13th birthday celebration at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, Calif., on March 2.