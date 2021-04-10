Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares pics of cherished memories with brother Siddharth on Siblings Day, Nick Jonas also appears
Priyanka Chopra shares pics of cherished memories with brother Siddharth on Siblings Day, Nick Jonas also appears

Priyanka Chopra put together a few photos featuring her brother Siddharth Chopra to mark Siblings Day. The actor shared the montage with the Maroon 5 song Memories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra marks Siblings Day with a few throwback pics featuring her brother.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is marking Siblings Day with a montage of photos featuring her brother Siddharth Chopra. Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared pictures from the siblings' different eras and showered Siddharth with love.

The photos ranged from their growing up years, her Bollywood journey, a photo from her wedding - which also featured Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas and the siblings' mother Madhu Chopra - among other pictures. A solo shot of the brother also features. She shared the video and said, "Happy #NationalSiblingsDay! Love you," tagging him in the post. She used Maroon 5's song Memories in the background.

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures of her brother on Siblings Day.
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Siblings Day with old pictures of her brother.
Priyanka has been stationed in London since the beginning of the year. The actor has been busy with her upcoming projects in the United Kingdom. This includes the filming of her upcoming series Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers, Citadel also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the lead.

The actor recently shared a picture from the dressing room, where she was being prepped for the scene, and wrote, "I always find my light. #glamchair #setlife #citadel #cleanskinfromwithin." A few weeks ago, photos from the sets were also leaked showing Priyanka and Richard performing a stunt scene. Priyanka also shot and wrapped her movie Text For You in London. The movie also stars music icon Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra mourns loss of Prince Philip, reveals connection with rapper DMX in emotional note on his death

Over the weekend, Priyanka will attend the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony where she will be presenting an award. The official Instagram account of the prestigious awards show confirmed the news. "We're thrilled to announce that the category presenters at the BAFTAs will include Tom Hiddleston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, James McAvoy, Cynthia Erivo and so many more! Tune in to see them all on Sunday," a post read. Her BAFTA appearance comes weeks after she announced the Oscar 2020 nominations.

