Priyanka Chopra mourns loss of Prince Philip, reveals connection with rapper DMX in emotional note on his death

Actor Priyanka Chopra is mourning the deaths of Prince Philip and rapper DMX. The British royal and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday evening at the age of 99. DMX died at 50 years old, also on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip." Philip, who helped modernise the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died at Windsor Castle.

So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip. 🙏🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021





Philip -- who would have celebrated his 100th birthday in June -- had been ill for some time, and spent more than a month in hospital from February 16 being treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection. Despite looking frail on his release from hospital on March 16, hopes were high for his recovery. But the queen announced Philip's passing "with deep sorrow" after he died on Friday morning.

Priyanka also tweeted a message on DMX's death, with whom she had collaborated on the song, Meltdown by NASA. "He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family," she wrote.

Also read: AR Rahman explains why he left stage as anchor spoke in Hindi at 99 Songs event, jokes ‘it saved us a lot of money’

The rapper's longtime lawyer confirmed DMX's death to AFP, with a statement from his family saying that the artist, born Earl Simmons, died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the statement released Friday read, saying the rapper died at White Plains Hospital north of New York City, with loved ones by his side. The rapper -- who reigned over the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including X Gon' Give It To Ya and Party Up -- was among hip-hop's darkest yet most endearing stars.

Actor Ranveer Singh also paid tribute to the rapper by sharing a photo of him on Instagram Stories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON