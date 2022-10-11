Priyanka Chopra shares inside pics of all the fun she had with Nick Jonas at friend's wedding

Priyanka Chopra has shared some inside pictures from a friend's wedding the actor and singer-husband Nick Jonas attended on Sunday. She looked lovely in a strapless red gown and had a good time with Nick and friends at the do. Nick too shared a few pictures with Priyanka from their Texas outing. Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka wrote for the bride and groom along with the bunch of photos on Instagram, "To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed you all."

Priyanka Chopra clicked a bathroom selfie as well.

More pics of Priyanka Chopra from the wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka is seen with a hand around Nick as they pose for a selfie. Some other pictures give a better look at Priyanka's dress as she went around posing with many friends and clicking selfies. There is a washroom selfie as well with the actor taking a close-up shot in front of the mirror.

Nick Jonas also shared a message for the newlyweds. He wrote along with few pictures with Priyanka from the day, “Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day.”

Nick Jonas also shared a pic with Priyanka Chopra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka is currently spending most of her time with family. She recently interviewed US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House while Nick took care of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the meantime.

The actor has quite a few projects lined up. She has already wrapped up work on her debut web series, Citadel. The Russo Brothers production will release on Amazon Prime Video. She also has two Hollywood films: Its All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things in pipeline. This will be followed by a Bollywood film – Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which would also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON