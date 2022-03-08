Priyanka Chopra shares video as ‘new pet' ducks enjoy a swim in her Los Angeles home's pool

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared videos from her Los Angeles house on Instagram. In the video, Priyanka's pet dog Gino was spotted, along with a couple of ducks who appeared in her luxurious pool. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas also have two other pet dogs named Diana and Panda. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘country living’ with pet dogs Diana, Gino and Panda, see pic)

In the video, two ducks were seen swimming in Priyanka's private pool. She captioned the video, “New pets I guess?”

Priyanka Chopra shares a video with her new pet ducks on Instagram.

In an old interview with Financial Times, Priyanka had opened up on her close bond with her oldest pet, Diana. She had said: "Diana was the first pup that I fully took care of. She’s from North Shore Rescue in New York, and she chose me. It was four years ago, at a time in my life where I was really low: I had just moved to the States, I was mourning my father’s death, I didn’t know anybody. I was working on Quantico for ABC and going back home on my own."

She also explained that Diana took care of her when she first moved to New York: "Diana had been rescued from the streets of Atlanta. She's a chihuahua-terrier mix, I think, but we're not completely sure. I had no idea what to do with a pup, but it was she and I, alone in New York City. It was Diana I snuggled into and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me."

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, also starring Keanu Reeves. She has wrapped up shooting for her debut web series Citadel and romantic comedy Text For You. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

