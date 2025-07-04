Priyanka Chopra shares video as Nick Jonas diligently helps undo her 'crunchy hair'; fans hail him as 'green forest'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a cute video as her husband, singer Nick Jonas, helped her undo her 'crunchy hair'. The duo recently attended the Heads of State premiere in London, for which Priyanka wore a bun and frilled hairdo. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted the clip as Nick Jonas helped her untie that hairdo. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reveals she was ‘overawed’ after watching this Mani Ratnam film in a theatre in her teens) Priyanka Chopra shared a video with Nick Jonas on Instagram.

Nick Jonas helps Priyanka Chopra undo her hair

In the video, Priyanka was seen sitting in a white bathrobe as Nick took out pins from her hair. As she showed off Nick hard at work, the actor said, “Here we go again. We’re doing it.” Tapping on her hair, Priyanka laughed and said, “It's kind of crunchy today.”

Nick was seen doing how work with a serious expression on his face. She then added with a smile, “Nick’s doing his thing very diligently. Hopefully I’ll be out of this by tomorrow, thanks to boo.” Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned the post, "Hair wanted to stay as is! @nickjonas said No! 'Ponytails are complicated' 2.0. Thanks @thibaudsalducci."

Fans laud Nick as a husband

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Nick jijuuuu!! Aap toh poore ke poore green forest ho (You're a complete green forest)!” A person wrote, “Nick, you’re a good guy. Green flag energy. You two are the cutest.” A comment read, “A loving husband will do anything to please his beautiful wife.” An Instagram user said, “He is working hard in silence! You are the best, and you deserve it.”

Another fan said, “It doesn't matter if you're married to someone 10 years older or younger, if he's a real manly man, not a boy, then you'll always be the princess.” A social media user commented, “A beautiful green forest. Nick has already raised the bar of a caring and loving husband.”

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick recently attended the Wimbledon tennis championship in London. While Priyanka opted for a white dress, Nick was seen in a navy blazer and cream chinos. Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka's recent project

Fans saw Priyanka recently in Heads of State, which is streaming on Prime Video. The film, helmed by Ilya Naishuller, is an action-packed comedy about the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba).

The heads of their nations must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together. Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also play crucial roles in Heads of State.