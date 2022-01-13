Priyanka Chopra shares viral photo of 2-year-old boy’s reaction while watching Encanto: ‘Representation matters’

On Wednesday, actor Priyanka Chopra shared the viral photo of a two-year-old boy standing in front of a TV screen with Disney's film Encanto playing in the background. The little boy, named Kenzo Brooks, went viral after his photo, reacting to Encanto character Antonio resembling him, was shared on Instagram by his mother earlier. Kenzo's mother Kaheisha Brand had shared the post with the hashtag #representationmatters, and Priyanka did the same.

Re-sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Priyanka captioned the picture: “This is why representation matters.”

Priyanka Chopra says ‘Representation Matters'.

Priyanka shared the picture, which was posted by Impact, a global partnership management platform. The photo was originally shared by little boy Kenzo's Instagram handle on December 31. Speaking to Buzzfeed, Kenzo's mother Kaheisha had said: "The image of him sitting and staring was actually the first picture I took. He seemed to be in awe. He would stare at the screen and turn around smiling. The second picture is when he got up and just looked up at us smiling.”

“I know what it meant for our family, but the reactions we’ve gotten has been totally unexpected. There has been an outpouring of love. People have been so appreciative that this picture has echoed what so many people have been feeling. Representation matters,” she added.

Heart-warming reactions flooded the comments section of the post. One person wrote, “This is the most beautiful/cutest thing ever. So glad to see this boy represented." Another one said, “Kid so cute they made a movie for him.” One more added, “Representation is so important. Literally one of the first times I’ve ever seen character who represents me in a movie.”

In 2021, Priyanka was named one of the brand representatives of the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. Priyanka shared her reason to join hands with the brand and posted on Instagram, “Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen." Victoria's Secret came up with Representation Matters campaign after the brand was accused of taking only conventional models as ‘Angels’ in their commercials.

Priyanka Chopra, recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections, has projects such as Text For You, Citadel and Jee Le Zaara lined-up.

