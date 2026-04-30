Priyanka Chopra shows off Malti’s ‘fancy’ artwork on her phone, shares she carries Nick Jonas' picture with her always

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently flaunted her daughter Malti Marie’s creative side. In a conversation with Vogue Arabia, the actor revealed everything she carried in her bag, and one of the most precious items reflected her daughter’s artistic touch. She also shared that she always carries a picture of herself and Nick Jonas, leaving fans gushing.

Priyanka Chopra flaunts daughter Malti’s creative side

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her love for Malti and Nick Jonas that she carries with her in her bag.

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Priyanka revealed that her daughter Malti recently went through a phase of being “fancy” and decided to give her phone a makeover. Showing her phone covered with Malti’s stickers, Priyanka said, “My phone is decorated by my daughter with all her stickers. My daughter is going through this phase of being fancy, she wanted to make my phone a little fancier, because it clearly wasn’t.”

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka’s Dior tote bag also contained Malti’s cute rubber bands. Speaking about it, she shared how she dislikes how quickly children grow up and eventually have to go to school and follow a schedule. She added that if Malti didn’t have school, she would happily carry her everywhere in her bag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka’s Dior tote bag also contained Malti’s cute rubber bands. Speaking about it, she shared how she dislikes how quickly children grow up and eventually have to go to school and follow a schedule. She added that if Malti didn’t have school, she would happily carry her everywhere in her bag. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka also revealed that she carries a picture of herself and Nick Jonas from 2018 in her bag. She said, “This is the first photo of my husband and I, which I carry with me. I just love that moment where it's quiet, slow time and it's just us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka also revealed that she carries a picture of herself and Nick Jonas from 2018 in her bag. She said, “This is the first photo of my husband and I, which I carry with me. I just love that moment where it's quiet, slow time and it's just us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the fans commented, "She's like me with my kids. I just want them with me all the time but school." Another wrote, "That picture !!!!" Another added, "They both talk with so much love and respect for each other." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the fans commented, "She's like me with my kids. I just want them with me all the time but school." Another wrote, "That picture !!!!" Another added, "They both talk with so much love and respect for each other." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas first connected in 2016 after Nick reached out to her on social media. Their relationship soon caught public attention, especially after they appeared together at the Met Gala in 2017. The couple got engaged in 2018 and married later that year in an extravagant wedding celebration in Jodhpur, blending Hindu and Christian traditions.

In 2022, the couple entered a new phase of life as they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Priyanka often shares adorable glimpses of their time together, including vacations and family moments.

About Priyanka Chopra’s recent and upcoming work

Priyanka was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s The Bluff, a pirate action film that also featured Karl Urban. She is now set to return to Indian cinema after eight years with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The time-travel adventure film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is scheduled for release in April 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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