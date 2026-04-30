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Priyanka Chopra shows off Malti’s ‘fancy’ artwork on her phone, shares she carries Nick Jonas' picture with her always

Priyanka Chopra shared insights about motherhood, expressing her desire to keep her daughter Malti close as she grows up. 

Apr 30, 2026 12:42 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Actor Priyanka Chopra recently flaunted her daughter Malti Marie’s creative side. In a conversation with Vogue Arabia, the actor revealed everything she carried in her bag, and one of the most precious items reflected her daughter’s artistic touch. She also shared that she always carries a picture of herself and Nick Jonas, leaving fans gushing.

Priyanka Chopra flaunts daughter Malti’s creative side

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her love for Malti and Nick Jonas that she carries with her in her bag.

Priyanka revealed that her daughter Malti recently went through a phase of being “fancy” and decided to give her phone a makeover. Showing her phone covered with Malti’s stickers, Priyanka said, “My phone is decorated by my daughter with all her stickers. My daughter is going through this phase of being fancy, she wanted to make my phone a little fancier, because it clearly wasn’t.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas first connected in 2016 after Nick reached out to her on social media. Their relationship soon caught public attention, especially after they appeared together at the Met Gala in 2017. The couple got engaged in 2018 and married later that year in an extravagant wedding celebration in Jodhpur, blending Hindu and Christian traditions.

In 2022, the couple entered a new phase of life as they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Priyanka often shares adorable glimpses of their time together, including vacations and family moments.

About Priyanka Chopra’s recent and upcoming work

Priyanka was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s The Bluff, a pirate action film that also featured Karl Urban. She is now set to return to Indian cinema after eight years with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The time-travel adventure film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is scheduled for release in April 2027.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

priyanka chopra
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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