Priyanka Chopra slams report calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas': 'Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?'

Priyanka Chopra slammed a news outlet after it referred to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas'. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared screenshots of the text and asked if she should add her IDMB link to her bio. She also asked explanation as to how this can still happen to women.

The text of the screenshot shared by Priyanka Chopra read, "The wife of Nick Jonas shared..." It quoted her speaking on Good Morning America about her The Matrix Resurrections co-star Keanu Reeves.

Highlighting this Priyanka wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Pointing out another part of the same text, she also said, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?" Priyanka also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas in her post.

Priyanka Chopra took a dig at a news report

Priyanka has been promoting the film this entire week and has spoken about it as well as Nick on several platforms. On the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk recently, Priyanka revealed that Nick was a fan of the film franchise. She also added that he had excitedly bragged to his fans of Priyanka being a part of the film.

She had said, "He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah."

Priyanka also opened up about being nervous when filming a scene with her co-stars, "I really had a moment when we were doing that one scene in Berlin and all of you were standing across from me and I had all of those words. I remember my hands sweating. Oh my gosh. I told myself that 16-year-old me would never forgive myself if I didn't get my words right in front of all of you."

The Matrix Resurrections also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, among others. The film m will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

